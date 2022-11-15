Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Life, Death, And Awakening: As Seen In Reflection of Nature” By Diane Parks

November 15, 2022–January 6, 2023, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Life, Death, and Awakening: As Seen in Reflection of Nature,” by Diane Parks. Notes Parks, “As an artist, my evolution and journey have been to create and produce metaphorical paintings which communicate my deepest feelings about my own personal experiences of life, death, and nature using various types of landscapes as subject matter.”

Diane Parks is an accomplished artist with many years of experience in fine art and teaching. She works in the mediums of watercolor, acrylic, oil and mixed media. Her art career started after she received her BFA from Florida Atlantic University and had her first solo exhibition at the Art’s Club of Washington, D.C. She has won numerous awards, including from the National Watercolor Society and the International Platform Society. She obtained her MFA from the University of Central Florida and has studied with artists Timothy Hawkesworth, Carla Poindexter, Gloria Brightfield, and Claire V. Dorst. Parks is also a hospice nurse and has taught drawing, painting, color theory, design, art history and art education at Boca Raton Museum of Art, Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, Palm Beach State College, Broward College, and Daytona State College.

“Life, Death, and Awakening,” a free exhibit, will run from November 15, 2022–January 6, 2023, in the lobby of the Downtown Library at 400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton.