Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 300 Friends and Supporters to Semi-Centennial GOLDEN JUBILEE A 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Addison

(Boca Raton, FL – November 17, 2022) Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), joined with Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, to welcome 300 friends and supporters to the nonprofit organization’s 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee. This evening of dining, dancing, and audience-pleasing surprises was held on October 26, 2022, at The Addison in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Historical Society was founded in 1972 as a private, nonprofit organization headquartered in Historic Town Hall, built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places—now the home of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

“The GOLDEN JUBILEE was not just a fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society, but a once in a lifetime celebration to commemorate a milestone in our community and its rich history through the decades,” said Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and a Style Contributor at Boca Magazine.

“This was a truly memorable—maybe even historical—event that featured decade-inspired passed hors d’oeuvres, live action food stations, a full open bar; dancing to live entertainment, and even decade-inspired activations such as a cigar lounge, whiskey bar, game lounge, and more,” added Zoe Lanham, event Co-Chair and Vice President of The Addison.

GOLDEN JUBILEE sponsors included The Addison, Republic National Distributing Company, Premier Estate Properties/MJ Real Estate, VetteXperts, Holly Meehan, Phyllis Robinson, the Robinson Family, Berman Law Firm, Boca Magazine, Alman & Katz Dentistry, AW Concierge, Cristino Chocolates, Cristino Fine Jewelry, CP Group & BRiC, Salt N Spirits, Protect My Shoes, Celebrity Entertainment, Munoz Photography, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Kapow!, Casa de Montecristo, Cristina Karas, Michelle Lawson Photography, Valentin Creative, artNEST, Jar of Stars, Custom DJ Services, JR Productions, Silverball Pinball Museum, THOS Fashion School, among others.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.