Boca Beat, 11/11/2022
- The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for this performance is ‘EARTH.’ Alastair Willis will be principal conductor and Kinman Azmeh will be the clarinet soloist. Kinan Azmeh was recently nominated by President Biden for the US National Council for the Arts.
- As the Sunshine State anticipates the return of its favorite marine mammal to local waterways, Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® kicks off manatee season with a free, family-friendly weekend celebration, complete with a variety of activities, exhibitors and more.
- Dr. Alisha Winn, an adjunct professor in the School of Ministry, pioneered a project that connected youth with elders in their communities to record some previously-untold stories of overcoming racism and segregation.
- On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue.
- The U.S. rental crisis appears to be softening, although Florida rents remain among the nation’s most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools.
- At Palm Beach Atlantic’s first apologetics conference, more than 200 people heard scholars bring faith-building messages – beginning with a call to recognize God’s abundant activity in the lives of Christians.
- Xfinity customers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing area customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
- Boca West Children’s Foundation will celebrate $16 million raised for projects serving at-risk youth with “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Boca West Country Club. The event will feature entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno.
- A group of 13 Palm Beach State College veterans including honorary guest speaker and Army veteran Van Williams helped revitalize 10 homes on Nov. 4 as part of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach’s Veterans Build.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride took flight on Saturday, October 29th beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square. Other events during the month-long celebration included the Witchy Walk at Sandoway, Witch Trivia at Tim Finnegan’s, table decorating at the Witches Brew, and the Hocus Pocus Brunch at Lionfish.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Education in collaboration with the School District of Osceola County (SDOC) has received a $1.8 million grant from the United States Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition (OELA) for a five year project titled “PRAISE, Preparing for Readiness and Academic Improvement for pre-School English Learners.” PRAISE is designed to improve the quality of instruction for English language learners and enhance educators’ ability to support preschool English language learners’ readiness for kindergarten. FAU is one of 44 institutions nationwide selected to receive this grant in 2022.
- South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
