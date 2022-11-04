Boca Beat, 11/02/2022
- The Fuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. Event co-chairs are Rosa Agentis Feeney and Karen Foreman along with Special Honoree Gail Wasserman.
- State Farm Insurance has donated $125,000 to assist Convoy of Hope and its response to Hurricane Ian. To date, Convoy of Hope has served more than 50,000 people in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,000 volunteers mobilized to help Convoy serve 21 communities in the most affected parts of Florida.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is preparing for its 4th Annual Cocktails for the Club event to support Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach’s critical Hunger Relief programs. The Polynesian-themed event will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at The St. Andrews Club 4475 N Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, Fla. from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Proceeds will support the Club’s initiatives to ensure that local children are receiving the proper nutrition necessary to reach their full potential.
- Florida Atlantic University has received a $599,503 grant from the United States Department of Defense for a powerful high resolution imaging technique that can reveal nanoscale structures. The Transmission Electron Microscopy enables multidisciplinary research in the materials and life science fields and includes a scanning unit, an EDS detector for elemental analysis and a tomography holder for 3D visualization of nanostructures.
- The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton presents a new photography exhibit, “Backyard Beauty” by Joshua Rubin. This award-winning nature photographer specializes in capturing the natural beauty of the native birds of South Florida.
- Palm Beach State College has won a Medallion Award from the National Council for Marketing and Communications District II for a social media post featuring a video recap of the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.
- Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science received a four-year, $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to empower amputees to maximize their individual potential for controlling the full dexterity of artificial hands.
- The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its first concert of its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ themed season on Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for the kickoff performance is ‘FIRE.’ Renowned violinist Andrés Cardénes is featured as Conductor and Violin Soloist.
- In mid-October, B’nai Torah Congregation – the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. – welcomed a new Torah to Boca Raton. The Torah scroll is one of the most sacred objects in Judaism. Every synagogue or Jewish center needs it as the anchor. Reading directly from the Torah scroll is the focal point, and most sacred ritual, of synagogue religious services. It is a central part of Jewish life, according to Rabbi David Steinhardt. The new B’nai Torah Congregation scroll, named L’Chaim or “life,” is dedicated to those who lost their lives during the pandemic. It also celebrates new beginnings.
- Tunjarnika Coleman-Ferrell, Ed.D., vice president of academic affairs at Palm Beach State College, has been named the 2022 Woman of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.
- Making Every Day Count, Inc. (MEDC) held its 10th Anniversary Luncheon & Auction to raise funds so the Palm Beach County Family and Delinquency Courts can give youth and families affected by addiction a second chance. The event took place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mirasol Country Club and included a silent auction and raffles, followed by a sit-down luncheon.
