Billie Eilish, 20, goes Instagram-official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31￼

Billie Eilish and her older boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, are Instagram-official.

Backlash be damned, she’s happier than ever.

Billie Eilish made her controversial relationship with her much-older boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, Instagram-official early Tuesday.

The “TV” singer, 20, shared a carousel of photos from her weekend of Halloween celebrations, including one of her and the Neighbourhood vocalist, 31, in costume as a baby and an elderly man, respectively.

She also included a snap of Rutherford as a clown.

“life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰,” Eilish captioned the post.

The new couple raised eyebrows on Sunday when they debuted their Halloween costumes at a star-studded party, with Eilish wearing a bonnet, a bib and doll makeup while Rutherford sported a bald cap and a gray mustache.

Eilish shared photos of the controversial couple over Halloween weekend. Eilish shared photos of the controversial couple over Halloween weekend.

“can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween,” one fan tweeted, poking fun at the pair’s 10-year age gap.

“Billie is grown enough to know how weird and creepy this is,” another wrote.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer is 10 years younger than her beau.

Eilish and Rutherford first sparked dating rumors in mid-October when they were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles. The next evening, they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Throwback photos shared by fans at the time revealed the musicians have known each other since at least 2017 — when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.

Rutherford was spotted making out with Eilish last month.

Page Six provided this article. For more articles like this please visit pagesix.com