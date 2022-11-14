Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosting Second Annual Pickleball Tournament and Beginner’s Clinic

on Sunday, December 11

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is hosting its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, on Sunday, December 11. The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic will include light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Check in begins at 3 p.m.

The event will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to year-round programs.

“This sport has become increasingly popular not only in Delray but throughout the nation. We received such a positive response from our first Pickleball tournament and we are excited to bring it back,” said Jessica Hall, Chief Development Officer, ACCF.

Sponsors include Diadem, Delray Beach Pickleball Club and Bodega Delray.

The entry fee is $75 per registrant to play in the tournament. There will also be a Beginners Clinic available for $75 with Pickleball pro Scott Golden and rising professional Pickleball players James Ignatowich and Ava Ignatowich.

Drinks and light bites, which are included in the ticket price, will be provided by Bodega Delray. Spectators can watch for free.

To register to play or to become a sponsor, please visit https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/pickleball-tournament-2022/ or contact events@accffoundation.org

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org