Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) Hosted 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride took flight on Saturday, October 29th beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square. Other events during the month-long celebration included the Witchy Walk at Sandoway, Witch Trivia at Tim Finnegan’s, table decorating at the Witches Brew, and the Hocus Pocus Brunch at Lionfish.

More than 300 witches wearing their best witch-wear and extravagantly decorated brooms (bikes) rode through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, along the ocean on A1A, with a water stop at Sandoway Discovery Center, all guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. At the conclusion of the Ride, the party continued on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage with music, and awards presentation for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Broom (Bike),” and “Best Group Theme.”

In addition, long-time event partner Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Delray Beach hosted the signature fundraiser in support of the Witches Ride, the Annual “Witches Brew” on Friday, October 21st. The Brew featured local celebrity John Brewer who served as DJ and host for the evening.

Funds raised from the Witches’ events directly benefit Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families in Delray Beach and surrounding communities.

“Our Witches community raised over $28,500 this year to support ACCF and the Children & Families we serve within the community,” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall. “We could not make this magic without Alpha & Beta Witches and our Flying Monkeys [volunteers]. Our Sponsors are faboolous. The entire team at ACCF thanks everyone for their time, energy, sponsorship, and love year after year!”

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF)

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Support and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF currently serves nearly 700 local children and families from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.

Amanda Perna and Jane Ratcliffe Noreen Payne Stephanie Seibe, Andie DeVoe and Tricia McFadden

Photo: Ethan Dangerwing