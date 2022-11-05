5 Holiday Gift Ideas for Grilling Enthusiasts

(StatePoint) The most thoughtful holiday gifts are often those that show your loved one you support their hobbies and passions. To brighten the season for grilling enthusiasts, check out the following gift guide:

Hand-Trimmed Steaks

From perfectly aged bone-in ribeyes to tender, juicy NY Strip steaks, the Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop is an ecommerce site that specializes in restaurant-quality beef any home chef will be delighted to throw on the grill or stovetop. With prices to meet all budgets, you can order specific cuts for your recipient — which will arrive in a Styrofoam cooler, packaged with dry ice and individually sealed — or opt for a gift card, so they can make their own selections. Each order helpfully comes with preparation instructions and tips — from the thawing and seasoning to the grilling temperature and doneness. The brand also offers a wealth of recipes and resources on its site to guide gift recipients as they create delicious meals. To learn more, visit trbutchershop.com. For 15% off your order, use the promo code: GRILLGIFT15.

A Grilling Thermometer

Even the best cuts of meat can be compromised when they aren’t cooked to the ideal temperature. To help your gift recipient achieve perfectly grilled steaks and other meats every time, take the guesswork out of the equation for them with a grilling thermometer. Beyond all the features you’d expect in a grilling thermometer, today’s high-tech options also connect to apps, so that enterprising cooks can step away from the grill to attend to other food prepping tasks.

A Personalized Apron

Whether you go for a standard monogram, a full name or include a catch phrase or other design, a personalized apron makes a great gift for home chefs and grill masters. Just be sure your choice is made from a material that conducts heat poorly and is durable, stain-resistant, low-maintenance, and features pockets of various sizes to stash mitts, tools and other kitchen supplies. An adjustable neck strap and back tie can also help ensure the apron fits as intended.

A Tool Rack

High-quality grilling tools are only useful when the griller knows where they are. For easy organization, deck out your gift recipient’s deck or patio with a stylish mounted tool rack where they can keep their tongs, spatula, grill brush and other supplies handy.

A Portable Grill

Let your recipient take the show on the road with a portable grill. Great for camping, tailgating and other adventures, handy lightweight designs travel well and set up in a snap. With charcoal and gas varieties available, you are certain to find a model that fits your recipient’s needs and preferences.