10th Anniversary Luncheon Supports Local Drug Courts

Making Every Day Count Board of Directors: Back Row–Chris Ryan, Denise Nagle, Rodney Louis, Mary Castronuovo, David Ahr, Esq.; Front Row–Dawn Ennis, Martha Ahr, Honorable Ron Alvarez

Making Every Day Count supports county Family and Delinquency Courts

Palm Beach, FL – Making Every Day Count, Inc. (MEDC) held its 10th Anniversary Luncheon & Auction to raise funds so the Palm Beach County Family and Delinquency Courts can give youth and families affected by addiction a second chance. The event took place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mirasol Country Club and included a silent auction and raffles, followed by a sit-down luncheon.

Family Treatment Court works with parent(s) who have had their children removed from their care because of addiction. Delinquency Drug Court works with those under the age of 18 who have come into the system having committed crimes because of addiction. 75% of Drug Court graduates remain arrest free, and the longest Drug Court study to date found reductions in crime last as long as 14 years. By comparison, only 30% of individuals released from prison never reoffend. At the same time, the average annual cost per prisoner in the traditional criminal justice system is $22,650. The average annual cost per Drug Court participant is $6,985.

The program featured inspirational client stories and ways to assist MEDC in serving more children and families in Palm Beach County.

Judge Donald Hafale, the presiding judge of Family Treatment Court, addressed the 150 attendees, “The fact that so many of you are here to support our specialty courts is a testament to your concern, your caring, and your heart. You are helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community. You’re helping them survive. You’re helping them thrive. And without your help and support, these courts wouldn’t exist.”

Family Treatment Court participant Jamie shared her moving testimony which started with: “I was never a bad mom…I was a mom that needed help. I was a mom that couldn’t cope with her life.”

Jamie’s son Mica, now nine, was born after a long, hard road of her and her husband, Michael, trying to conceive. Even after Mica was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder after tremendous struggle helping him learn how to eat, sleep, walk, and talk, Jamie was still nothing but grateful that she was chosen to be his mom. In Christmas of 2016, Michael passed away tragically, leaving Jamie–just barely 30, a widow and a single mom to an almost four-year-old with a lot of special needs–with unbearable feelings of grief and anger.

According to Jamie, “I simply did not have time for that, I had to take care of my child. I knew from high experiences over the weekends, before I had a kid, that a puff of this would give me enough energy to work all day. A little bit of that can make me go to sleep. A little bit of this other thing can push out all of those memories that I could not tolerate so that I could feel normal just for a minute. And it worked for a while. Until it didn’t.”

Eventually Jamie found herself five months pregnant and addicted to drugs. She lost custody of her son and heard repeatedly from the police officers and investigators that she was a terrible mom and would never get her son back.

Jamie was hopeless and despondent until her lawyer provided information on the Dependency Drug Court.

“When I showed up to my first session…I was expecting to find the same general attitude that I was encountering everywhere else in my life–that I was a screw up, that I was a bad mom that could not possibly love her children…Instead I was greeted with warmth and compassion and empathy. When I said to them ‘I’m a good mom,’ they said ‘We know. You just need help, that’s why we’re here.’

Family Drug Court saved Jamie’s family and, in turn, saved Jamie’s life. Jamie was able to go to treatment and get the help she needed while she still had her newborn baby in her arms. She was able to find sober living where she could be reunited with Mica and have both of her children with her. The Court assisted Jamie with finding a job and daycare.

“I was able to do it all and I had help every step of the way. This court is not like court, this is a support system…I had a whole team of people telling me, ‘You are a good mom. We’re gonna help you be better. How can we help you?’

Jamie concluded her speech with gratitude towards Making Every Day Count and its support of the Drug Courts. When in treatment in early recovery, Making Every Day Count sent Jamie a journal with a note that said “Good job! You’re Doing it!” and a baby bag filled with items for her daughter.

“Little stuff like that, it can completely change the difference in your mindset when you’re fighting this fight…And I want to thank each and every one of you for doing what you’re doing. My family is my family because of you guys.”

The proceeds from the Making Every Day Count Luncheon and Auction support families and children who have the desire to complete programs in either the Family Treatment Court or Delinquency Drug Court. Making Every Day Count provides support services or financial assistance for rent, utilities, transportation, education, and household items while clients complete the Drug Court Programs. By assisting Drug Court participants with these practical problems, they are able to more easily overcome hindrances and continue on their path to recovery.

Since the last in-person annual luncheon in 2019, Making Every Day Count has added an aftercare program and scholarship for graduates who are qualified to pursue advanced studies. The agency is currently in the process of adding Early Childhood Court to its mission.

“We are proud of these accomplishments during a time of isolation, and we are particularly proud of all of our community partners, sponsors, and supporters who continue to believe in and further our mission to help people like Jamie,” stated Martha Ahr, founder of Making Every Day Count.

For more information on Making Every Day Count, visit makingeverydaycountcharity.org.