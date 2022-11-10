10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday

According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida.

Per the NHC, a hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties — means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

In addition to the hurricane warning, a hurricane watch is in effect for Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton, as well as for Lake Okeechobee. A storm surge warning is in effect for North Palm Beach north through the entire Treasure Coast.

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.