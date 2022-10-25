Wildflower Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Opening

The City of Boca Raton’s newest park – Wildflower Park – officially opened to the public on Saturday, October 22.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting took place on October 22, 2022, at 11:30am.

Regular park hours are 8am – 11pm. Wildflower Park is located at 551 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Wildflower Park opened to the public on Saturday, October 22. The multi-million-dollar, newly renovated passive park fronts the Intracoastal Waterway near the downtown district, providing residents and visitors a beautiful new waterfront amenity.

The new park is located on a 2.3-acre site of land the City purchased in 2009, and is part of the City’s Waterfront Master Plan, which guides recreational and sustainable use of City owned waterfront property.

Plans for the site were determined following multiple public input sessions, with the community voicing their desire for a passive park with waterfront views, open space, seating and interactive play. The park’s name was also determined by a community vote and refers to a former restaurant on the site known as the Wildflower. The site has long been referred to by the community as the Wildflower property.

Construction began in January 2021 with the installation of a new seawall and underground utilities. Additional features incorporated into the park include:

Pedestrian Walkways

Event Lawn

Waterfront Seating

Art Sculptures and Play Art

Interactive Water Feature

Pavilion and Restroom

New Seawall

Picnic Seating

Enhanced Landscaping

Connection to Silver Palm Park

Pedestrian Promenade

Parking

It’s location adjacent to the City’s downtown district provides an urban green space that residents and visitors can easily walk to and enjoy after dining, shopping or visiting the beach.