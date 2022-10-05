The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Major Events This Month

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today promoted two major events this month. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Wednesday, October 12, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Boca Raton in the 1970s

Participants in the panel discussion include Jim Hackett, Buzz McCall, Kerry Koen and Rimmie MacLaren. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Wednesday, October 26, at 6:30 pm

Golden Jubilee

A 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) will celebrate its first half-century with an evening of dining, dancing, and more at the historic Addison, located at 2 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton. Festive events will include decade-inspired passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations and cocktails; a full open bar; dancing along to live entertainment; even decade-inspired activations such as a cigar lounge, whiskey bar, game lounge, and more. Tickets are $180 for BRHS members, $200 for nonmembers, which may be purchased at www.bocahistory.org.

Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

Fifty Years of Collecting

Running through December 2022

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell’s flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society’s collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.