The Addison, Rudman Law Group and Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Hosted More Than 150 Dignitaries, Honorees and Sponsors at Reception in Kick-off to the 2022 Boca Raton Mayors Ball 

Boca Raton, FL – The Addison rolled out its red carpet to host the VIP pre-reception to celebrate the upcoming Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton. As the exciting prelude to the “main” event to be held on Saturday, November 12 at Boca West Country Club, President Jeff Weber of Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and Rotarian, and sponsor Doug Rudman of Rudman Law Group welcomed honorees, sponsors, and committee members to a lavish reception at The Addison. Attendees included Boca Raton City and Palm Beach County officials, Ball sponsors and honorees, and Rotarians enjoying “supper by the bite”, wines, champagne while having the advanced opportunity to socialize and learn about and purchase limited “Chance to Win” tickets for a variety of experiential opportunities.

According to Mayors Ball Founding Co-Chair Jon Kaye whose firm Kaye Communications is producing the Ball, few tickets remain for the November black or pink tie event will feature a “A Tropical Paradise” theme with a cocktail reception followed by a grand epicurean experience prepared by the chefs of Boca West Country Club. The Steve Chase Band will be back by popular demand to entertain guests throughout the evening along with dining, dancing, silent and live auction, awards and the “Chance to Win” drawings.

Celebrating “The Best of Boca” this Boca Raton Mayors Ball “Service Above Self” fundraiser is an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations that through their daily community involvement and business practices promote the City of Boca Raton positively and showcase Boca Raton as a great place to live, work, play and educate. Thus, the highlight of the gala will again be the annual presentation of the George Long Awards – named for the City’s first appointed mayor in

1924 – designed by Tiffany & Co. and sponsored by Sklar Furnishings. According to Boca Raton Mayors Ball Co-chairs and Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Members Rosie Inguanzo Martin and David Eltringham and Honorary Chairs Nicole & Jonathan Whitney and Gloria & Shaheer Hosh, this year’s event honors the following who have each “championed the tradition of bringing indelible visionary ideas and transformation to Boca Raton.”

Eda & Cliff Viner (Individual Category)

ADT (For-Profit Category)

YMCA South Palm Beach County (Nonprofit Category)

Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to Dr. Michael Dennis

The opportunity to support the gala’s “health and wellness” mission is open to the public through the purchase of “Chance-To-Win” ticket opportunities at $100 each for one of the three drawings for sought-after experiences valued from $800 to $3,000. “Chance to Win” opportunities are a six-night/seven-day cruise “on the fly” provided by Scott Grody Travel, two-night stay at The Loews South Beach Resort and two-night stay at The Waterstone Resort & Marina. Purchasers need not be present to win and 100% of the proceeds go directly to the “Service Above Self” Fund for health and wellness programs benefitting area nonprofits. To purchase “Chance to Win” tickets, visit https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/item/mb-chance-to-win

Presented the Rotary International’s 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award and recognized as Rotary District 6930’s 2018-2019, 2017-2018 and 2014-2015 “Rotary Club of the Year,” Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, friendship, camaraderie and trust.

To attend the Seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, visit: https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/item/mayor-s-ball-ticket. For more information, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org, or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166 x 2 or email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

