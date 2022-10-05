Stranger Things:  The Store  Will Bring the Upside Down to Miami’s Aventura Mall for a Limited Time Only

On October 26, Netflix will officially launch Stranger Things: The Store in Miami. The pop-up store, located at Aventura Mall (19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180), will immerse fans in a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia in a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Stranger Things universe.

For a limited time only, the store will provide a unique retail experience in a space packed with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments. Fans have options to explore Stranger Things’ most iconic locations, get up close to a Demogorgon, take photos inside Joyce’s House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the lab, play games at the Palace Arcade and take home exclusive merchandise only available at the store.

The pop-up store will open in Miami in time for Halloween (Oct. 31) and Stranger Things Day (Nov. 6), and will provide fans with a unique opportunity to purchase limited edition merchandise, including Stranger Things-themed costumes.

Details:

Following the runaway success of Stranger Things: The Store that brought the Upside Down to New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, Dallas and Chicago, South Florida residents now have the chance to immerse themselves in the Stranger Things universe and take home exclusive merchandise to celebrate their love for the series.

This groundbreaking retail experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most memorable settings, filled with photo moments and fun easter eggs from the series.

Visitors can find custom and unique pieces such as exclusive General Mills Stranger Things-themed cereal packaged in replicas of 80s boxes, but set in the world of Stranger Things – the back of every box will have a pull-out panel with interactive elements.

A wide assortment of specialized merch exclusive to the store featuring Palace Arcade, Hawkins High and more will also be available, including makeup, apparel, toys and unique accessories.

The holiday season will also arrive at the Upside Down with fresh, new and exclusive festive merchandise perfect for sharing and gifting!

Stranger Things fans will also enjoy customizable apparel stations, where they can personalize their own creations.

Guests will be able to interact with friends and foes from Hawkins, get up close to a Demogorgon, and much more.

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Miami and give Stranger Things fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “Stranger Things: The Store is a truly immersive retail experience totally stoked with 80’s vibes, and provides an opportunity for fans to step into iconic moments from the series and take home unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

The store is produced by Netflix with store operations managed by Three Ten Merchandise Services and store design by Black Sky Creative. Although some merchandise will be exclusive to the pop-up locations, select merchandise will also be available for purchase online at Netflix.shop.

Tickets are complimentary, but limited. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are encouraged for guaranteed entry, available at: strangerthings-store.com. Follow @Stranger.Things.Store on Instagram to be kept up to date with exclusive news and surprises. Attendees must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.