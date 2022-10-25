“Spooktacular” opportunity for couples to get married on Halloween!

Couples who want to tie the knot can dress their Halloween best, or stick to traditional attire, and get married by one of our frightfully attired Clerks. It’s going to be a skele-fun time! Couples who are ready to say “I Boo” on October 31st will need to get a marriage license by Friday, October 28th.

Couples can make an appointment through our Marriage Ceremony Appointment scheduler and select an open time on 10/31. They should email their name and appointment time to us and say they want to have the “Say I Boo” themed ceremony.

For more information and FAQs, CLICK HERE to visit our website.

From all of us at the Clerk’s office, we’re witching you a Happy Halloween!