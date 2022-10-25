Rare Collector Car Exhibition: ‘Back to the Future’ & ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ Models

Boca Raton, FL – The event is featuring 30+ exotic supercars and collectibles include a 1965 Shelby AC Cobra expected to fetch upwards of $1.2 million; a 1981 DMC DeLorean ‘Back to The Future’ replica; a 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish made famous by Pierce Brosnan in 007 ‘Die Another Day’; the same model 1963 Corvette Sting Ray driven by Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’; the same model 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 driven by Nicholas Cage in ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’; and a rare JaguarXJ220, once the fastest car in the world. Luxury timepieces from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and Rolex are also up for grabs.

The preview event is hosted by Kodner in Boca Raton from November 3-5 with the auction going live on November 6th. More information, please visit www.kodner.com.