Music at St. Paul’s Presents Rutter Requiem

Sunday, November 6, 3 pm

Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3pm, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Delray Beach will honor its recently departed members with a Solemn Mass featuring Fauré’s Requiem sung by the chancel choir and chamber orchestra under the direction of music director David Macfarlane.

Joining the St. Paul’s choir will be students from the Dillard Center for the Arts magnet school choir in Fort Lauderdale who were recently featured in the ACDA honor choir.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Stuart Gardner, long-time director of music at St. Paul’s and the founder of Music at St. Paul’s in 1988.

John Rutter’s Requiem, completed in 1985, does not adhere strictly to the conventional Catholic funeral liturgy, but combines texts from the Requiem Mass and the Book of Common Prayer. This is by no means unusual; Fauré, Brahms and Duruflé all followed their own individual preferences when selecting appropriate verses to set. Rutter’s setting was fueled by his love for the requiem by Gabriel Fauré and also by the death of his father. Rutter got to work on the piece, but, as he says, “illness intervened, which was slightly worrying when I thought of poor Mozart writing his Requiem and dying before he could finish it. Luckily, however, I got better.”

Admission to this event is free. A collection will be taken. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 33rd Season, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

About the performers…

Dr. David Macfarlane became director of music ministries at St. Paul’s, Delray Beach in January 2021 following an eighteen year tenure at First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, NJ. Dr. Macfarlane is an award-winning organist and choral conductor. He has performed on national television, has given concerts across the United Stated and in Italy, and was organist for the 1995 visit of Pope John Paul II to New Jersey. In 2020 he performed at many of the major Christian shrines in Israel.

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Stuart Gardner, Music at St. Paul’s has presented chamber music by local and international performers to the Palm Beach County community for 34 years.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2022-23 SEASON (Upcoming concerts all at 3 pm)

November 27

“German Romantics” Duo Beaux Arts

December 12 , 3 pm

A Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas, with the St. Paul’s Chancel Choir, David Macfarlane, organist and director

January 22

“Composer’s in the House” Music of Michael Isaacson

February 12

“If music be the food of love..” Astralis Chamber Ensemble

February 26

“Classical Romanticism” Delray String Quartet

March 5

“Spring is in the air” The Palisades Virtuosi

April 16

Lynn University Chamber Music Competition Finalists

May 7

Delray String Quartet

May 21

“The Sound of Heaven” Music for Organ, harp and strings