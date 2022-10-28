Museum Club at Wick Offers My Fair Lady Exhibit￼

Boca Raton, FL – The Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton is open again after undergoing a dramatic high-tech transformation. The makeover resulted in a stunning new venue that’s been rechristened “The Museum Club at The Wick.” The totally renovated space will entertain guests with 360-degree panoramic video experiences, historic costume displays, dining and entertainment.

The museum is now open to the public with its premiere exhibit. Entitled “Ascot,” it features the historic original 1956 costumes from My Fair Lady, designed by Sir Cecil Beaton.

“Inspired by the Van Gogh exhibition, we embarked on a journey to marry an immersive video experience with our unmatched costume collection,” said Marilynn A. Wick, executive managing producer. “The mission of the Wick Costume Museum has always been to share our historic wardrobe in an entertaining and educational way. With this dramatic new remodel, we are thrilled to welcome fans to enjoy our collection in a glorious new fashion.”

The opening exhibit pays homage to the beloved Cockney flower girl, from her debut in George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion through all the leading ladies who have portrayed her on film and stage up to 2018. In addition, more than 50 costumes from the original Cecil Beaton 1956 Broadway wardrobe are on display, including the historic dress worn by Julie Andrews.

To help open the new exhibit, a grand opening gala was held in September featured a concert by Christine Andreas, one of the actresses who appeared as Eliza Doolittle on Broadway.

“This venture is unlike anything we have ever done before,” said Kimberly Wick, museum curator. “We are taking the traditional museum tour and elevating it to a multi-sensory journey that celebrates the best of Broadway, live performance and dining in one glorious experience.”

For reservations and more details, call the box office at 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org

By Dale King