Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

This past Saturday, we held our annual Boca Chamber Gala at The Boca Raton. As is customary at this event, we recognize the amazing leadership of the Chamber’s Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We also announced that the entire Executive Committee of the Board will remain in their current seats for an additional year! That means Chair Reeves will hold the gavel for another year and serve with her fellow Officers: Sal Saldana, Chair-Elect, Bob Tucker, Vice Chair, Clara Bennett, Treasurer and Immediate Past Chair, Susan Saturday. In addition, we welcomed the new business leaders who will join the Board of Directors on November 1:

Dr. Daniel Gropper, Florida Atlantic University

Megan Escamilla, Neiman Marcus

Philp Peidt, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC

Jeff Perlman, CDS International Holdings

We thank these dedicated leaders, along with the entire Board, for their service and leadership to the Chamber and our collective pursuit of economic prosperity.

On a personal note, I would like to thank everyone for helping me celebrate my first twenty-five years of being with the Chamber. I appreciate the recognition and look forward to serving many more!

The Boca Chamber’s Board of Directors recently supported two referendums that will be on the November 8 General Election ballot:

County Question 1 – Housing Bond

This referendum addresses the critical shortage of workforce and affordable housing units and the overall increase in housing costs through a $200 million general obligation bond

County Question 2 – Continuation of Penny Tax for The School District of Palm Beach County

This referendum addresses the continuing need for critical funding in the areas of school safety, teacher compensation, mental health support, and operational requirements through a 1 mill ad valorem levy

NOTE: This levy was approved by the voters in a 2018 referendum and also supported by the Boca Chamber

In addition to the two County questions, there are many candidates running for elected office who are on the November 8 General Election ballot. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has endorsed the following:

Ron DeSantis, Governor, State of Florida

Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer, State of Florida

Ashley Moody, Attorney General, State of Florida

Lori Berman, Florida State Senate, District 26

Tina Polsky, Florida State Senate, District 30

Bobby Powell, Florida State Senate, District 24

Joe Casello, Florida House of Representatives, District 90

David Silvers, Florida House of Representatives, District 89

Kelly Skidmore, Florida House of Representatives, District 92

Andy Thompson, Florida House of Representatives, District 91

Mike Caruso, Florida House of Representatives, District 87

Robert Weinroth, Palm Beach County Commission, District4

Marcia Andrews, Palm Beach County School Board, District 6

Edwin Ferguson, Palm Beach County School Board, District 7

Governor DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to help small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. As of today, the program has provided $2.5 million in loans to 55 small businesses. To apply, click here.

The 2023 Boca Chamber Annual Magazine has arrived! A comprehensive publication about all things Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County, your business is eligible to receive as many copies as you would like to display in your office or lobby or share with colleagues and friends. If your business is interested in displaying this marquee publication, please contact Firdaus Dotiwala. Magazines come 16 in a box, and we would be happy to set them aside for you!

I look forward to seeing you at our upcoming Wine & All That Jazz event on November 5 at The Boca Raton. For the second year in a row, this premier Boca Raton party will be combined with the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Auction. Not only will you be able to enjoy an extensive array of wine, spirits, beer and dinner by the bite from some of Boca’s top restaurants, but you will also have the opportunity to bid on exciting auction items. From wine baskets, resort stays, spa packages – and much more – you can bid right from the convenience of your phone using BidPal! During all of this, you will enjoy live Post-Modern Jazz music. As the event heats up, the music will transition to tunes from yesterday and today offering the perfect setting for a dance party. Whether you are a wine connoisseur, shopping for the holidays, or are just looking to enjoy a great party in South Florida – start your holidays off right! For more information or to purchase tickets, click here If you are interested in sponsoring the event or donating an item to the auction, please contact Kelly Cronin .

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton

Beach information?

Below is a list of our upcoming activities:

10/25 – 11:45 a.m. Smart Talk for Women

10/25 – 5:30 p.m. Fall Business Expo/Network

10/27 – 8:30 a.m. Boynton Beach: Government Affairs Committee Meeting

10/28 – 8:30 a.m. Boynton Beach: Women's Business Exchange

The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with CareerSource PBC, will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) To register to attend, click here.

The Palm Beach County School Board has approved the name of the new middle school being constructed in the western area of the community. After input from a school district naming committee and the community, the school now has its official name, West Boynton Middle School. The school is scheduled to open to students in August of 2023. The school, which is currently under construction, is located on the south side of Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida’s Turnpike and Lyons Road, next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.

