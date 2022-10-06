MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Evening Valued Chamber Member,

It has been one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall on our neighbors in the southwestern portion of Florida. As one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in the state’s history, the fallout has been devastating to those communities. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of our fellow Floridians across the state that have been impacted. As we witness the terrible and heartbreaking images from those areas most affected, let us find comfort in the humanity being displayed by neighboring communities and the many people and organizations assisting in the recovery efforts.

These acts of kindness and generosity are amazing! As these communities continue to assess the damage and specific needs, we are fortunate to have many outlets to support the recovery efforts. One outlet is the Florida Disaster Fund, the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In addition to visiting the website, donations can be sent via text by typing the word DISASTER to the number 20222. While it maybe too early to have many boots on the ground in the heavily affected areas, volunteer efforts can be coordinated through Volunteer Florida.

Additionally, our friends at the Sanibel/Captiva and the Englewood Chambers of Commerce have established bank accounts that will be used solely to aid in their recovery efforts. Please contact Sarah Pearson or Jonathan Porges for more information on how to send donations to those specific communities. I have been in touch with many of my Chamber colleagues on the southwest coast and they are appreciative of any support.

Some customers impacted by Hurricane Ian who are located in Lee, DeSoto, Collier, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Glades, Highland and Hendry counties are eligible to receive financial assistance to perform electrical work at their homes through the Florida Power and Light Care to Share Program. Thank you FPL for your tireless efforts to keep our fellow Floridians safe and getting much needed power to the homes of our neighbors!

The State’s Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday. This legislation suspends the state’s 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. According to AAA, drivers in Palm Beach County are still seeing some of the highest gas prices in the state at $3.43 a gallon. In a time of record inflation, this savings is important to the pocket books of all Floridians!

The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has endorsed the following candidates for the upcoming election on November 8:

Mike Caruso, Florida House of Representatives, District 87

Marcia Andrews, Palm Beach County School Board, District 6

Edwin Ferguson, Palm Beach County School Board, District 7

These candidates are proven leaders and have the experience to keep Palm Beach County Moving Forward!

A cost-of-living adjustment for on Social Security is likely to come in the middle of October. Cost-of-living adjustments are based on the consumer price index, which measures inflation and has been at 40-year highs for most of the year. The expectation is the adjustment in 2023 will be 8.7%. To put that into perspective, if you receive a $1,000 check every month, the increase would be $87 more. The October consumer price index will be a key factor in determining the exact amount.

We are less than two weeks away from our annual Boca Chamber Gala! Held on Saturday, September 15 at the Boca Raton, we will recognize the Leadership of the Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We will also welcome the new business leaders joining the Board. We hope you will join us at the iconic Boca Raton for this special evening.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!

