Local Students Compete In Coding Event to Design Their Own Video Game

Boca Raton, FL – More than 30 Palm Beach County students put their coding skills to the test on Saturday, October 15th in this year’s canCode Hackathon hosted by the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County and co-sponsored by Philanthropy Tank. During the Hackathon, middle and high school students worked in teams to make the most complete themed video game. Winners received prizes. Rewards were also given to students who created the most creative game, the best themed game, the most technical game, and the game that judges enjoyed the best.

Philanthropy Tank awarded project, canCode puts on the annual event to not only let teenagers test their coding skills, but to find and recruit the best high school students to support their mission. The student-led group works with multiple agencies to expose and teach elementary school kids computer programming through engaging workshops, including the creation of games and widgets. The group believes an early introduction to computer science gives students problem-solving skills and prepares them for the careers of the future.

“Participants were tasked with coding a unique and engaging Scratch video game that could be taught to younger students at our weekly workshops. We were extremely impressed with their creativity and video game quality,” says Eva Gottesfeld, canCode President. “I’m so glad we could host the Hackathon and spread awareness of canCode’s mission across Palm Beach County. Philanthropy Tank was incredibly helpful to us as we planned the Hackathon. We are very appreciative of all their support.”

Participating students represented schools from throughout Southern Palm Beach County, including West Boca High School, Henderson University School, the Boca Housing Authority, American Heritage School, Atlantic Community High School, Park Polo Middle School, Suncoast Community High School, and BAK Middle School of the Arts.

For more information on canCode and Philanthropy Tank, visit www.philanthropytank.org.