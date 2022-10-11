JFS at Home Seeks Companions for Seniors

Summer and Senior

Boca Raton, FL – Do you have a soft spot for seniors? Do you like spending time and talking with seniors?

JFS at Home is seeking companions to spend time with local seniors here in Palm Beach County.

The program, which launched 10 years ago, has experienced a shortage in companions since the pandemic, while the need is stronger than ever.

According to the CDC, loneliness and social isolation in older adults are serious public health risks affecting a significant number of people in the United States and putting them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions.

A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) points out that more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.

At its height, the JFS at Home companion program had 40 companions; now that number has dwindled to under 10.

Companions, who are typically younger seniors with extra time on their hands, are paid for their time. Companions can help with socialization; transportation and assistance with errands and medical appointments; nutritious meal preparation; light housekeeping; advocacy in the healthcare setting; and respite for primary caregivers.

If you are interested in becoming a companion, or need a companion for the senior in your life, please visit www.jfshome.org or contact Marissa Gordon at 561.852.HOME (4663) or MarissaG@JFSHome.Org.