It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program

Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.

“A Fashion Show with Heart!” is being put on by JARC FL, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides program and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, for the fifth consecutive year! The show will feature JARC Clients, Family and Friends dressed in resort attire provided by aho! Atelier & Accessories and Robert Graham. The event is co-chaired by Carin Friedman and Kelly Blackman Stone. All proceeds will benefit the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone

Adult Day Training Program at JARC FL.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00am

WHO: The models are JARC FL Clients (who have intellectual or developmental disabilities), plus family and board members. Master magician, motivator, and entertainer Sam Simon will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

COST: Tickets are $75/each. To Register, Donate, Purchase Raffle Tickets or Sponsor, click here.



DETAILS: Major Sponsors are Charmed Life HomeCare, Caryn J. Clayman, Esq., Karen & John Gardner and Elizabeth & Peter Levine.

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.

