Free Gold Access Pass Available During Limited South Florida Fair Promotion

Fair rides at night

West Palm Beach, FL – For three days only — November 4, 5 and 6 — fairgoers can take advantage of getting a free Gold Access Pass to use at the South Florida Fair, January 13-29. Gold Access allows pass holders to move to the front of the ride lines on any one day of the fair.

“The normal cost of the Gold Access Pass at the gate is $12 Monday-Thursday and $20 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so this is a great deal for fairgoers to get this pass for free during this promotion,” said Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president & CEO.

To receive the pass, customers must buy an advance discount ride voucher for the 2023 fair, which is good for one ride wristband or 30 ride tickets for any one day of the fair. The promotion is online only at www.southfloridafair.com/power-of-gold.

During this limited promotion, advance admission tickets also will be available for purchase for $10. Kids 10 and under are admitted free.

Ride vouchers are $25 in advance. At the gate, once the fair opens, the price is $30 Monday-Friday and $45 Saturday and Sunday.

To further enhance the savings, fairgoers who want to use their ride voucher on a weekend day no longer have to upgrade it for an additional cost. All ride vouchers purchased in advance may be used on any one day of the 2023 fair.

Chouris explained, “It used to be that fairgoers had to upgrade their ride voucher for an additional cost to use on a weekend day. We are no longer requiring that, which saves these guests money.”

For more information, call the fair’s box office at 561-790-5225 or customer service at 561-793-0333.

The fair’s 2023 theme is “Dino-Myte.” Among the highlights being planned — up to a dozen full-scale, moving, scientifically accurate, animatronic dinosaurs and dinosaur-related exhibits. There also will be self-contained shows and family entertainment dedicated to dinosaurs along with walk-around performers in dinosaur costumes. Docents with realistic baby dinosaur puppets also will interact with fairgoers.

The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and has a longstanding tradition of raising funds for educational and charitable purposes. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2023 South Florida Fair will kick off with its Ride-A-Thon at 5 p.m. on January 12 and the full fair will be held January 13 – January 29. For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.