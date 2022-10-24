Fourth Annual “Taste of Recovery” Culinary Festival Returns to Delray Beach on November 5 to Benefit The Crossroads Club

Chris and Joan Finley

Delray Beach, FL – The fourth annual Taste of Recovery will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old School Square Pavilion, 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. Guests will enjoy savory and sweet bites from a variety of leading area restaurants, along with live entertainment by Damon Fowler.

Taste of Recovery will benefit The Crossroads Club, a non-profit organization in Delray Beach that has served the community for more than 40 years. The organization, at no charge, provides a safe haven for anyone whose life has been adversely affected by, or through, the use of addictive substances.

Participating restaurants thus far are Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Rocco’s Tacos, Josie’s Ristorante, J & J Seafood, Driftwood, Space of Mind Community Classroom Kitchen, Mike’s Chili, Eat Thai, Tim Finnegans, Rogie Pierogies, New Orleans Pralines, Windy City Pizza, Sexz Chef, Nature’s Corner Café, Catering CC, Subculture, Proper Ice Cream and many more.

Sponsors include Buyers Edge, Second Chance Initiative, The Harcourt M. & Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation, Southeast Toyota, Peter DeGeorge Family Foundation, Slainte/Jewels in Time, Mike Munger, Caron Renaissance, Ed and Sandy Sheehy, Law Offices of Finley Stetson, Joan Finley, Realtor, The Corcoran Group, Snellman Construction, The Buzz Agency, Sail Away Media, Menin, John and Tracee Hynes, Hanley Foundation, Brilliant Supply, Guardian Recovery Network, Ryan Soave of Ryan Soave Consulting, Inc., Terry Woods and Razorback Electric.

Bob Higginbotham will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair with Christopher and Joan Finley serving as event Co-Chairs.

“I love participating in this event that benefits the Crossroads Club which is a place where meeting space is provided weekly for alcoholics anonymous groups, narcotics anonymous groups and other 12-step groups. So many Important people in my life are in recovery and we need to get people to understand that recovery looks so different from addiction,” Joan Finley, Co-Chair said.

The event was founded by Chef Louie Bossi, chef/partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria. Big Time Restaurant Group has been a supporter of the event since its inception.

A “People’s Choice” Award will be given for Best Bite with a prize of $1500. A Critic’s Choice competition will include first and second prizes of $2500 and $1000. Christie Galeano-DeMott, Food Editor at Boca Magazine, along with Sun Sentinel Facebook Let’s East South Florida host, Mike Mayo, and Coastal Star Food Writer Jan Norris will decide the Critic’s Choice Awards.



“At $50 a ticket, this culinary festival is well priced for an evening to sample fare from our finest area restaurants,” said Tony Allerton of The Crossroads Club.

Tickets are $50 prior to the event or $60 at the door. Blocks of ten tickets are available for $40 each. Raffle tickets for the Golden Table are available for $10 each. The winner of the Golden Table raffle prize is treated, together with nine of their guests, to a beautifully decorated private table central to all the action with a private waiter and swag for all. For tickets, visit

https://go.thecrossroadsclub.com/taste-of-recovery

For more information, please visit thecrossroadsclub.com or call 561-278-8004.



About The Crossroads Club

The Crossroads Club is not a sober home or treatment center. Rather, Crossroads is a non-profit 12-Step based meeting center that supports an average of 600 people per day who are pursuing recovery from various forms of addiction. Since 1982, Crossroads has been an essential element in the recovery of countless individual residents, snowbirds, and other visitors from around the world. By providing the space for the recovery meetings to take place, Crossroads has helped empower these individuals to reemerge as positive contributors to the community and would greatly benefit from your support. Crossroads’ mission is simply to provide a wonderful safe harbor for individuals to meet in order to become true to themselves and to be released from the bondages of addiction.