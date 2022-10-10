FORMER UNITED STRIKER’S MENTAL HEALTH MESSAGE￼

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson has posted an open and honest message on social media, to mark World Mental Health Day.

The 26-year-old, who is now with Port Vale, admits to having a “constant battle” with himself and has urged anybody who is struggling to seek help from Mind, the Samaritans, CALM or Anxiety UK.

After a Man-of-the-Match performance in last season’s League Two play-off final, he scored in his sixth outing of 2022/23, in a 2-1 win at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.



Injury problems affected the latter part of his spell at boyhood club United, after an exciting breakthrough under caretaker boss Ryan Giggs, when he scored twice on his debut against Hull City in 2014.

An incredibly productive time in youth football did lead to more opportunities in United’s first team and he netted four goals in 20 games, including three in three Premier League starts, before joining Aberdeen in 2019/20. He later moved to Salford City, where he scored nine times in 21 league appearances.

Since joining Vale, the striker has impressed and is likely to be a key figure again for the League One side.

However, Wilson has felt the time is right to share what he has been through during his career so far, and admit he has questioned whether to keep playing.

“Today is World Mental Health Day,” he wrote on his Instagram page, @j_wilson19.



“I, like so many others, have a constant battle with myself. Over the years, the many ups and downs that football brings have impacted my mental health and there’s been times where I didn’t know whether I could or should continue.

“The last year has been a testament that those thoughts will pass and things will get better. Although those feelings may not disappear, the joy will return and things will get easier.

“If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you’re not alone. Take the time today to check up on those close to you or those you haven’t heard from for a while.

“There is ALWAYS a way out of even the darkest of times.”

Wilson also included the Mind phone number, 0300 123 3393, at the bottom of his Instagram post, along with links to other related organisations and charities.

Everyone at Manchester United sends our best wishes to Willo and supports his important message.

