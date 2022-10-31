Flagler Technologies Awarded President’s Club Award from Telarus/Telecom Consulting Group (TCG)

Dan Pirigyi, Ken Wagner, Adam Edwards and Patrick Oborn.

South Florida, FL – Florida’s fastest growing technology company, Flagler Technologies, has been awarded the President’s Club award from Telarus/Telecom Consulting Group (TCG). The recognition signifies growth and excellence in the technology field and is only awarded to a few companies each year.

“We are honored to receive this award,” shared Ken Wagner of Flagler Technologies. “Telarus/TCG has been an incredible partner to our company and allows us to offer an even greater array of services to our clients. We are proud of the work we do together.”

The multi-faceted Flagler Technologies was founded as a data service provider with a pioneering spirit to help clients of all sizes tackle disruptive transformation. The outcome-oriented team of professionals, serves as an extension of a company, weaving seamlessly into the team and providing IT solutions that allow clients to focus on their strategic initiatives. Always advocating for clients, Flagler Technologies serves many verticals such as financial, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media & entertainment, and state and local governments. The company focuses on simplifying the journey through digital transformation while harnessing the power of a highly skilled and experienced team. Their work modernizes and transforms digital infrastructure, hybrid and public cloud, pervasive security, and data analytics paired with professional and managed services.



Their bottom-line end goal? Serve as a company changemaker, tackle disruption and create dynamic solutions without increasing capital investments.

“Flagler Technologies has truly proven a leader in this industry,” shared Alan Mushlin of Telarus/TCG. “They are deserving of this award in more ways than one. We are proud to work hand in hand with the team to ensure clients are ahead of curve in the technology department.”

For more information on this recognition, or Flagler Technologies, please visit flagler.io or (561) 229-1601.

About Flagler Technologies:

Flagler Technologies, an outcome-oriented company with a team of experienced professionals and a pioneering spirit, helps clients tackle disruption due to digital challenges. From a single staff small business to a large billion-dollar company, there are options to help confront complexities and provide solutions. To learn more about the ways that Flagler Technologies can help your business, please visit flagler.io or call (561) 229-1601.