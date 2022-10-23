Explore the Flavors and Health Benefits of Indian Cuisine at Home

(StatePoint) In the last few years, more Americans have gotten hooked on the rich, mouth-watering flavors and bold spices of South Asian cuisine. In fact, research has shown an increase in searches for Indian cuisine, making it the second most searched for cuisine on Instagram.

Creating delicious Indian foods at home is now possible for anyone, regardless of their culinary skills. With the right shortcuts, you can prepare nutritious meals in less time. Ready to get started? Here are three reasons why you should add Indian cuisine to your lunch and dinner rotations:

It’s better for you: Indian cuisine features a number of ingredients that support a healthy lifestyle. For example, lentils are an excellent source of protein and gut-friendly fiber, leaving you feeling fuller for longer. Commonly used spices, such as cumin and ginger, aid in digestion and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

And if you stick to vegetarian and vegan dishes, you’ll be taking it a step further. Plant-based diets not only taste great, but have been linked to weight loss, better blood sugar control and a decreased risk of heart disease, among other health benefits.

It’s better for the planet: Eating a plant-based diet is one of the simplest ways to protect the planet. With its wide variety of protein-rich dishes and flavorful ingredients, Indian cuisine is a go-to choice for anyone looking to cut back on meat. Studies show that if you eat one plant-based meal a day for a year, you’ll save almost 200,000 gallons of water – that’s equivalent to 11,400 showers. Time-saving meal kits can make it convenient: For people who are not sure how to get started, a meal kit subscription is the perfect way to gain fluency in Indian flavors and makes the experience of putting authentic dishes on the table easy.

In particular, The Cumin Club, available nationwide, offers more than 30 authentic Indian dishes starting at $4.99 each. All you need is hot water and about five minutes to make a satisfying meal. This better-for-you option uses all-natural ingredients you can feel good about, including spices sourced from different regions of India. From classic street food to comforting bowls of paneer butter masala, the brand’s ever-expanding menu is vegetarian- and vegan-friendly, represents various cuisines of India, and is an excellent choice for busy, health-conscious foodies on a budget. To learn more, visit thecuminclub.com and receive 20% off your first order by using the code: EAT20.

Making authentic Indian food a part of your weekly rotation is an easy way to add healthier options with a ton of flavor. Thanks to new shortcuts, preparing it at home is easier than ever.