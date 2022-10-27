Comcast Boosting Speeds for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Xfinity Internet Customers

New Speeds Rolling Out This Week are Part of Xfinity’s Ongoing Commitment to Deliver Unmatched Speed, Reliability and Security

West Palm Beach, FL – Xfinity customers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing area customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.

The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast’s launch of the nation’s largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025.

“The number of connected devices in Xfinity customers’ homes has skyrocketed, increasing 12 times since 2018 and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will only continue to grow,” said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast in Florida. “We want to let our customers know that we are committed to providing them with the best in-home Internet experience and that’s why Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across Florida.”

Beginning this week, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds:

Connect tier service increasing 50% from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps

Connect More tier service doubling from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Fast tier service increasing 33% from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Superfast tier service increasing 33% from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Gigabit tier service (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Comcast will also be doubling upload speeds nationally for all Internet Essentials Plus customers, from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mbps. Internet Essentials Plus includes a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month. Customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program can get this tier of service for free.

The benefits of Xfinity go beyond faster speeds. Xfinity’s comprehensive connectivity experience combines a powerful network built to deliver Internet in the home, reliably and securely, with cutting-edge hardware and software.

Reliable –Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed.

Secure – xFi Advanced Security – included free for customers who lease a Xfinity gateway – protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach devices and the household members who are using them. Xfinity has stopped billions of cyber security threats since introducing the service a few years ago.

Comcast’s Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – no digging up yards required. Faster speeds will be just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcast’s continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G.

10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity. In addition to fast speeds, 10G efforts will provide even greater network reliability, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and increased energy efficiency.

