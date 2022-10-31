Cocktails for the Club Makes a Comeback to Support Critical Hunger Relief Initiatives

Jorgette Smith, Jennifer Coutler, Virginia Costa Phot: Tim Stepien

A Polynesian-themed event benefits Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach

Delray Beach, FL – Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is preparing for its 4th Annual Cocktails for the Club event to support Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach’s critical Hunger Relief programs. The Polynesian-themed event will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at The St. Andrews Club 4475 N Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, Fla. from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Proceeds will support the Club’s initiatives to ensure that local children are receiving the proper nutrition necessary to reach their full potential.

“We are so excited to have our 4th Annual Cocktails for the Club event,” said Co-Chair Virginia Costa. “This event truly brings the Delray community together for a social and fun night to support the Club that is near and dear to all of our hearts.”

Guests will gather for a special night filled with specialty cocktails, gourmet food stations, live entertainment and a silent auction. A professional Ukulelist and dancers will take the night away with Polynesian-themed music and dancing.

The 4th Annual Cocktails for The Club event will benefit the hundreds of children and teens served at Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach. Proceeds for the event will go towards the Club’s critical Hunger Relief program. Due to the increasing economic inflation, families need the support of the Clubs, now more than ever. Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach plans to serve over 100,000 meals for underprivileged children in Delray Beach. Funds from this event will help to ensure that Club members receive nutritious meals and snacks daily.

Leading the charge once again are Co-Chairs Virginia Costa, Jennifer Coulter and Jorgette Smith. Committee members include Katie Barbatsuly, Hannah Childs, Laura Compton, Whitney Garner, Ryan Lynch, Lisa Orthwein, Merilynn Rubsamen, Kirsten Stanley and Jenny Streit.

Diamond sponsors include Jennifer & Brian Coulter. Platinum sponsors include Virginia & William Costa, Betsy & Michael Greene, Susannah & John Shubin, Jorgette & John Smith and Kathryn & Robert Stewart. Cocktail sponsor is Brenda Medore. Gold sponsors include Amy & David Abrams, Mrs. Kenneth Ambrecht and Robin & Anthony Graziano.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.bgcpbc.org. For more information about Cocktails for the Club or Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, please contact Nicole Miranda at (561) 676-5472 or nmiranda@bgcpbc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun, and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The 20 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.