Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty

Captain Jeff Power

Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.

This week, the Boynton Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association will hold “The Climb” event, a competition designed to help Capt. Power obtain this state-of-the-art brace and return back to servicing the Boynton Beach community while doing the job he loves.

This three-day event will take place at Fire Station #5 (2080 High Ridge Rd.) following the schedule below:

Thursday, October 27 (8 am – 5 pm)

Friday, October 28 (2 pm – 6 pm)

Saturday, October 29 (8 am – 2 pm)

Firefighters from various Fire Departments will compete by climbing the training tower at Fire Station #5. Any active or newly retired Firefighters are invited to participate in “The Climb” and must provide their own bunker gear. Civilians will also have the opportunity to compete on Saturday, October 29 by participating in a simulated Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT), a test that individuals training to become Firefighters are required to take. An award ceremony will take place following the last climb on Saturday, October 29 at approximately 2 pm.

Food and beverages will be provided to competitors. In addition, yard games and vendors will be on-site and children will have the opportunity to interact with a Boynton Beach fire engine. Parking is limited.

Registration is required, to learn more or to register visit bbfrstheclimb.com/.