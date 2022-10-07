BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.

“I respect my peers, and we have many good attorneys in Florida. But consumers often don’t understand the differences that Board Certification and trial experience make,” explains Balkan. “Any attorney who passes the Bar exam can open for business and take on any type of case. Their clients aren’t sure what their level of ability or knowledge is in that area of law. Having Board Certification as a Civil Trial lawyer is an achievement that my law firm puts into use every single day.”

It is extremely rare to win three major court trials in a year or two, let alone in ten months. Leah Charbonnet, a highly talented trial lawyer, recently joined the law firm and has tried dozens of jury trials in both State and Federal courts. Ms. Charbonnet was instrumental in obtaining the verdict last month in Palm Beach County. “We are poised and ready to take our clients into the courtroom if necessary. Having an attorney that tries cases benefits not only the clients whose cases go to trial, but it serves to maximize recoveries for the plaintiffs. Defense counsel knows that our firm is ready and willing to come to court,” she states.

CASE OUTLINES, 3 VERDICTS WON BY BALKAN, PATTERSON & CHARBONNET:

Timothy Karlsen v. Competitive Concrete Pumping, Inc. et al

Case No. 19-CA-3132 Collier County

Plaintiff was rear-ended at an intersection after he stopped for an emergency vehicle. He suffered a traumatic brain injury resulting in mild cognitive impairment. He lost his ability to work in sales and much of his capacity to enjoy the things he used to do. Jury awarded a total of $4.7 million, which was reduced by 15% for comparative negligence. The actual verdict is $4,000,000. Verdict date: December 9, 2021.

Rhon West v. Edna Limage

Case No. 19-16622 Broward County

Plaintiff was on motorcycle on I-95 when and SUV merged into his lane and hit him. Defendant denied liability and claimed Plaintiff rode into her. Plaintiff had surgery on knee and foot. Jury awarded $1,000,000, which was reduced for 20% comparative negligence for an actual verdict of $800,000. Verdict date: February 25, 2022

Central Dynamics Corp., d/b/a Cendyn v. Meghan Smith/ Meghan Smith v. Cendyn

A complex employment case involved Plaintiff leaving her job in 2013. Her employer sued her for Misappropriation of Trade Secrets and Breach of a Confidentiality Agreement (she was accused of forwarding work emails from her Cendyn account to her own personal account). The plaintiff countersued (called a Counterclaim) for seven years of unpaid commissions that were due to her. At trial the Judge issued a directed verdict against Cendyn for its Misappropriation of Trade Secrets and Breach of Confidentiality, which means the Judge dismissed their case due to lack of evidence. The Plaintiff won her counterclaim and was awarded $700,000. Verdict date: September 20, 2022.