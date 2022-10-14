Boca Beats, 10/14/2022
- Marine Education Initiative’s (MEI) mission is to educate and empower the next generation to take action in their local communities to protect and preserve marine and freshwater ecosystems while fighting food insecurity in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.
- The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for this performance is ‘EARTH.’ Alastair Willis will be principal conductor and Kinman Azmeh will be the clarinet soloist.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will unveil the Sun Capital Annex, a warehouse responsible for feeding tens of thousands of individuals throughout the region, on Thursday, October 13 at 1 p.m. at 1500 N.W. 1st Court, Boca Raton. The event will recognize $1 million in lifetime support from the Sun Capital Partners Foundation, whose support has been critical to BHH’s development over the past decade. The Foundation’s most recent $100,000 matching gift brought them to the $1 million milestone.
- Put on your dancing shoes, the Saturday Night Fever 45th Anniversary Concert will take place on November 12, 2022 at The Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, FL. 70’s superstars, Tavares, Evelyn “Champagne” King, The Trammps featuring Earl Young, France Joli, Heatwave, The Legendary Blue Notes, Lime, and Felipe Rose Formerly Of Village People come together for this celebration of The 45th Anniversary Of Saturday Night Fever. All acts will perform with a live band!
- Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $11,400 to Education Foundation of Palm Beach County as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align with Florida Standards through peer-to-peer learning of best practices within a district.
- Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.
- Boca West Country Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Zane Khan as its ATP resident tennis touring pro. The 20-year-old Delray Beach resident and Houston, Texas native made his ATP main draw debut at the 2020 European Open. He achieved a career high ranking of 16 in the ITF Junior Rankings. He is a three-time Futures winner, winner of the Eddie Herr International Tournament, and a finalist at the U18 Orange Bowl.
- When asked what he would like in his bedroom makeover, six-year-old Eli from Lake Worth, was full of wishes! He would like a bunkbed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop, a punching bag, and he loves Spiderman and Dr. Strange. Thanks to Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm®, Eli who is undergoing treatment for Wilms Tumor, a rare kidney cancer, will receive his wish.
- Florida Atlantic University has been awarded a $1.4 million federal grant over a five-year period to support a Trio Upward Bound program at FAU, which provides post-secondary support and resources to 60 eligible participants in Broward County public schools.
- Palm Beach State College held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4 for the official home of its Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Equity Institute that aims to improve retention and close the graduation gap for minority students.
- Florida Atlantic University’s A.D. Henderson University School has been ranked the No. 2 Best Public Elementary School, No. 2 Best Public Middle School and No. 2 Best High School in Florida by Niche, the largest website for researching public and private K-12 schools.
