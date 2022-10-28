Boca Beat, 10/26/2022
- Before a packed house filled with city and county, business and community leaders; finalists’ friends and family and Bowl fans, five semi-finalists took the stage Friday evening in the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Idol presented by The City of Boca Raton. Jillian Flaherty triumphed after performing live in two rounds to win the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the 2022 bowl game on Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium. Held at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center, the event benefited the Bowl’s Charity Partner Spirit of Giving and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday magic to thousands of children in need.
- Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.
- PBSC students played a leading role in the Decision 2022: Before You Vote U.S. Senate debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, hosted by Palm Beach State College at the Duncan Theatre on the Lake Worth campus.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on track for re-election, leading Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 11 percentage points and garnering strong approval ratings, particularly for his response to Hurricane Ian, according to a new statewide poll from Florida Atlantic University.
- Palm Beach State College gained widespread exposure as host of the sole debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his challenger U.S. Rep. Val Demings, which drew more than 75 media representatives to the Lake Worth campus and national news coverage.
- More than 30 Palm Beach County students put their coding skills to the test on Saturday, October 15th in this year’s canCode Hackathon hosted by the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County and co-sponsored by Philanthropy Tank. During the Hackathon, middle and high school students worked in teams to make the most complete themed video game. Winners received prizes. Rewards were also given to students who created the most creative game, the best themed game, the most technical game, and the game that judges enjoyed the best.
- On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
- Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and below-grade waterproofing systems, is committed to giving back to local and international communities and is proud to partner with and support global organizations providing emergency aid in times of crisis.
- Florida Atlantic University football (3-5, 2-2 C-USA) will return home to host UAB this Saturday, Oct. 29 at FAU Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. and will air on CBSSN. Fans are encouraged to wear black to match the team or come in the Halloween Spirit.
- The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team traveled south to face Nova Southeastern on Tuesday night. The Sailfish looked to complete the season sweep against the Sharks after beating them earlier this year. PBA (12-11, 6-7 SSC) got off to a good start, winning the first set, 25-22. Unfortunately for PBA, a key injury and adjustments made by NSU (13-10, 6-7 SSC) allowed the Sharks to comeback to win, 3-1.
