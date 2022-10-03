B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Yom Kippur Food Donation in Honor of Summer Faerman’s Birthday

Summer Faerman

Boca Raton, FL – Summer Faerman is Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program and her birthday is Wednesday, October 5, the same day as Yom Kippur. As it is customary to donate food items while fasting on Yom Kippur, the conservative congregation has asked for all those attending High Holy Day services at B’nai Torah to bring at least one can of tuna fish (a highly requested item) in honor of Summer.

Summer leads B’nai Torah Congregation mitzvah and philanthropic activities, which are focused on helping the community locally and beyond. She is also currently partnering with Hands ton Tzedekah and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County to collect items for the west coast of Florida.

About B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program

A mitzvahis any of the 613 commandments that Jews are obligated to observe, and more generally refers to any good deed. The ‘mitzvah of tzedakah’ is one of the most important, and as such is a common component of synagogue life. Here at B’nai Torah, our commitment to acts of mitzvot is a central rather than peripheral dimension, and a critically important focus.

The Ron and Meryl Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program of B’nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B’nai Torah’s synagogue’s central source for meaningful mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in our community and throughout the world. The program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation.

The TLC program was first instituted in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more at https://www.btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/.