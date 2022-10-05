Best Foot Forward Hosts Battle of the Bartenders! Palm Beach County charity raises over $36,000 at the Annual Boca Chamber Festival Days Event!

Boca Raton, FL (September 8, 2022) – Best Foot Forward hosted its annual Boca Chamber Festival Days Event, Battle of the Bartenders, held at the Wyndham Hotel Boca Raton on Friday, August 26th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. This event highlights community leaders in the Palm Beach County area, who “battle it out” to garner the most tips during their shift, and all donations and ticket sales are donated to BFF. Best Foot Forward is the only non-profit organization in Palm Beach County dedicated to the educational success of youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and have entered the foster care system.

This year’s event had close to 300 attendees and raised more than $36,000! Bartenders Dan Davidowitz, representing Polen Capital, and Brian Altschuler, representing Boca Raton Regional Hospital, were the 2022 Battle Champions! Bartenders Pam Polani and Pam Weinroth took home the first inaugural Creative Costume award, as they stole the show with their flamingo theme. The funds raised will help BFF to further their mission of providing academic support and guidance to children in foster care to maximize their potential. Best Foot Forward was proud to announce this year’s Sponsors, Allegiance Home Health, Plum Productions Corporate Video Services, Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP, Wyndham Hotel Boca Raton, and Boca Chamber Festival Days.

“This was a memorable event, and we raised a significant amount of money to support the students in the BFF program to strive for success. Ultimately they will develop self-confidence, strong moral character, and become positive and productive members of our society.” said Donna Biase, Co-Founder of Best Foot Forward.

ABOUT BEST FOOT FORWARD: Best Foot Forward is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization created to improve educational outcomes for abused, neglected, and abandoned children living in and aging out of foster care in Palm Beach County. Educational success is potentially the only counterweight to the negative effects of abuse and neglect. In order for children in foster care to succeed academically, and in life, they must have a realistic plan and a strong support system in place. Best Foot Forward provides the needed programs that provide continuous direction and steadfast support.

Contact: Donna Biase, Co-Founder, Best Foot Forward, (561) 470-8300, dbiase@bestfoot.org