American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County

The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.

Additionally, 31 seniors in the schools’ Class of 2023 becameNational Merit Scholar Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)®. This distinction places American Heritage Schools Palm Beach Campus at the No. 1 in Palm Beach County for all private and public schools and No. 5 private school in the nation with the highest number of National Merit Scholars Semifinalists.

American Heritage Schools’ Palm Beach campus received No. 1 ranks in four additional categories including:

No. 1 Best Private K-12 Schools

No. 1 Best Private High School

No. 1 Best College Prep Private High School

No. 1 Best High School for STEM

Niche uses in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, to connect millions of students and families with the right school. Niche’s platform, data, and services help thousands of schools, school districts, and communities recruit and enroll best-fit students.

“We are very proud to achieve this top ranking from Niche for our Palm Beach County campus,” said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. “For five consecutive years, our values of knowledge, integrity, and pursuit of academic excellence has positioned us as the No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County.”

The Palm Beach campus consists of investigative science labs facilitated by Ph.D. research scientists, engineering and robotics labs, mock courtrooms, media centers and computer labs, an outdoor butterfly garden for environmental education, a center for the arts, sports fields and quiet courtyards.

American Heritage Schools Palm Beach campus serves the rapidly growing areas of South and Central Palm Beach County, as well as North Broward County, and is located on a beautifully landscaped 40 acres of land located in Delray Beach, Florida. As a result of the demand, American Heritage Schools recently added a free express nonstop bus from a central location on Palm Beach Island directly to the Palm Beach campus. The school also has free express nonstop buses that go as far north as Palm Beach Gardens. A door-to-door bus is also available per request for a fee.

American Heritage Schools Broward campus is the No. 1 school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars; the school’s Palm Beach campus is No. 2 in National Merit Scholars out of all schools in Florida. Their combined students from both campuses comprise 10% of all National Merit Scholar Semifinalists throughout the 2,227 public and private schools in Florida. One of six students from American Heritage Schools in the Class of 2023 is a National Merit Scholar.