4 Steps to Prep Your Room for Clean Paint Lines

(StatePoint) A home painting project can be overwhelming, especially if you’re a beginner. However, if you do the right prep work, the painting process doesn’t have to be so intimidating. By following these steps, you’ll set yourself up for clean paint lines and amazing results, no matter your skill level.

Purchase Proper Supplies. Before the prep work can even begin, it’s vital to purchase the proper supplies. Create your list by considering the steps you’ll take to complete your project: cleaning the wall surface, taping off edges and then of course, applying paint. As you shop, remember that affordability doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality tools.

Use new sandpaper and sponges so the surface is smooth and clean to start. Fresh brushes and rollers will lead to professional-looking results, and a high-quality, cost-effective painter’s tape, like Duck Brand Clean Release, will help with achieving clean paint lines.

Despite what many DIYers believe, using a primer is a necessary step, and shouldn’t be considered optional. Primer acts as a barrier and prevents old paint from showing through, so it really can make all the difference. In most cases, you’ll only need one coat of new paint if the surface is properly primed. Once you’ve chosen your primer, don’t forget the paint! Select the color and finish you prefer; then, purchase a sample and paint a small area to ensure it meets your expectations.

Declutter the Space. Once you’ve grabbed your supplies and decided on the paint color and finish, remove as much out of the room as possible to avoid any damage during painting. Small, easy-to-move furniture should be temporarily relocated to another space. Heavy, hard-to-move furniture can at least be pushed away from the wall and protected with covers. Switch plate covers, window treatments and light fixtures can be removed and stored until your paint has dried. Make the Surface Smooth and Clean. For the perfect smooth finish, start by lightly sanding your walls to eliminate any existing imperfections. This will likely cause dust and debris to fall throughout the room, so vacuum and wipe down walls after you’re finished sanding, as the paint will apply more evenly if the surface is clean. The walls can be wiped with a sponge and a mixture of dish soap and warm water. Tape and Protect. The final step to prepare your room for paint is to tape the walls and protect the floors and any other areas you want to keep paint-free. When applying Duck Brand Clean Release or other painter’s tapes, keep the pieces one to two feet in length for the easiest application and securest seal. For an extra-tight hold, use a tool such as a putty knife to smooth down the edges and help prevent paint bleed. As for the floor, cover the surface with an old sheet or protective film to catch any paint drips or spills, taping down the edges if needed to make sure no paint leaks through the edges.

Once you’ve followed these steps, you’re set up for success and prepared to begin painting! Time to pick up your brush and start that room transformation.