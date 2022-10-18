2022 The Art and Science of Pain Management Conference

Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine is partnering with the University of Albany Medical College for the 2022 Art and Science of Pain Management Conference on October 29th. The conference will be held in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Atlantic University and on Zoom from 7:45am to 1:45pm.

This program has been designed to include relevant content for the areas of pain medicine and addiction. This conference will review the latest technology, science, and treatment options anyone interested in treating or researching pain and addiction should be made aware of in order to offer the best care choices to their patients and background for their studies. Topics include the use of opioids in pain management, options for managing addiction, the impact of pain on public health, and updates on new treatments for pain.

Speakers include Dr. Julie Pilitsis, Dean and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University; Dr. Charles Argoff, Professor of Neurology, Albany Medical School; Dr. Catherine Cahill, Professor-in-Residence, Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, University of California Los Angeles; Dr. Clement Hamani, Senior Scientist, Sunnybrook Research Institute and many other top experts.

This event is open to the public and physicians can receive 5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

To register for the conference, please visit: https://albanymed.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=5&EID=10559.

For any questions, please contact: Michael Turtz, Assistant Director of Administration, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University at 561-297-2387 or mturtz@health.fau.edu