U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–23 Best Colleges Names Lynn in Five Categories

The university earns its 20th consecutive ranking for most international students

Boca Raton, FL —U.S. News & World Report today announced its 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings and recognized Lynn University in five categories.

Among the “Best Regional Universities (South),” Lynn ranked

No. 50 in the Best Value category, which evaluates cost and benefits;

No. 5 for Least Debt after Graduation;

No. 15 for Campus Ethnic Diversity;

No. 90 for Social Mobility.

Lynn also claimed the “Most International Students” title for the 20th year in a row. It placed second out of nine schools in the south region, with 17% of Lynn students coming from outside of the U.S.

“Today’s rankings reinforce Lynn’s ongoing commitment to providing an innovative, global and personalized educational experience that enables students to realize their potential,” said President Kevin M. Ross. “We’re constantly expanding our resources, enhancing programs, and elevating campus life with our students’ long-term success in mind.”

Now in its 38th year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings are based on assessments of U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 areas related to academic quality, including retention and graduation rates, faculty resources, class size and more. Data for this year’s rankings were collected during the spring and summer of this year and reflect estimations for the 2022–23 academic year.

More information about the rankings and methodology is available at usnews.com/colleges.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,500 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report recognized Lynn for its innovation, international students and value. Lynn’s NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school’s Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information visit lynn.edu.