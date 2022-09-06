Two people killed in Fairview Fire near Hemet; 2,400 acres, at least 7 structures burned￼

Two people died and another person was injured by a wildfire that burned multiple structures and burned several others near Hemet on Monday. The fire, which was named the Fairview Fire, had grown to 2,400 acres and was 5% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Seven structures were destroyed, with several others damaged. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday. Classes were canceled in the Hemet Independent Unified School District on Tuesday. The fire threatened nearly 8,000 homes in and around Hemet and nearby Diamond Lake, according to a statement from FEMA.

Cal Fire first reported the Fairview Fire near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road in an unincorporated area near Hemet around 4 p.m. Monday.

A Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson said it appeared the two people who died were attempting to flee the fire when flames overcame them. He said they were found in the same area, but it was not yet known if they were from the same household. They have not been identified, he said.

Footage from a KABC-Los Angeles helicopter showed what appeared to be several residential structures on fire just after 5 p.m. Monday.

An evacuation order was initially issued for 1,584 homes in the area bound roughly by State Street to the west, Thornton Avenue to the north, Fairview Avenue to the east, and Polly Butte Road to the south. The order was later expanded Monday evening to the area south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview Avenue, and east of State Street. It remained in effect Tuesday.

Another area in the mountains to the east was under an evacuation warning.

“We ask that you take these evacuation orders and warnings very seriously,” said Riverside Sheriff Sgt. Brandi Swan during a press briefing Tuesday morning. “Fire changes very quickly and we could go from evacuation warning to evacuation order very quickly.”

On Tuesday, Swan said the sheriff’s office was bringing in additional personnel to patrol the evacuated areas. She said the patrols were necessary because many residents had to leave their homes abruptly and were not able to secure them prior to doing so.

The fire department was set to begin attacking the fire from the air Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said.

A care and reception site was available at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

Winds in the area were expected to decrease Tuesday after a windy Monday, according to the National Weather Service. However, conditions were expected to remain warm and dry with an expected high of 107 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, FEMA announced that it would provide the state a grant to cover up to 75% of many costs associated with fighting the fire. Eligible costs covered by the grant include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

450-acre fire near Big Bear

Meanwhile, near Big Bear, another fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Radford Fire was covering 50 acres with 0% containment as of around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, with approximately 140 personnel assigned to the fire, according to San Bernardino National Forest.

As of Tuesday morning, that fire was 450 acres with zero containment. It was described as “burning in heavy timber north of Highway 38 and south of Big Bear” in a tweet from by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

An evacuation order was issued from Glass Road to South Fork River Road, according to the Yucaipa Police Department. State Route 38 was closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road, according to Caltrans.

Erin Rode covers the environment for the Desert Sun. Reach her at erin.rode@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @RodeErin.

