‘TRY GUYS’ NED FULMERFIRED AFTER CHEATING ALLEGATIONS

UPDATE

12:31 PM PT — Ned Fulmer just released a statement, saying, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Rough week for ‘Try Guys’ star Ned Fulmer … he just got kicked out of the group after being accused of being unfaithful in his marriage.

The popular YouTube group ‘Try Guys’ announced Tuesday that Ned was no longer working with the group’s 3 other members — Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Zach Kornfeld — following allegations Ned cheated on his wife.

It’s pretty messy, Ned was recently filmed kissing producer Alex Herring, who also works on projects with the crew, in a New York club.

The ‘Try Guys’ — famous for trying all sorts of things, from food to women’s clothing — say they cut the cord with Ned following an internal review, explaining they did not see a path forward together.

It appears Ned is already being scrubbed from a ton of ‘Try Guys’ content … eagle-eyed fans say he suddenly disappeared from some recent videos, and he’s been absent from the group’s recent podcasts.

