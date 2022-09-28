Top 5 things to do in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs this weekend￼

NOTE: Check with venues and organizers. Some events this week may be canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Looking for some entertainment in Southwest Florida?

Here are five fun things to do this weekend and beyond, including a touring King Tut exhibit and the return of Frightmare on 78.

1. King Tut exhibit

This touring show features replicas of artifacts found in Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, including King Tut’s funeral mask, the golden canopic shrine, the iconic golden mummy case and the bejeweled mummy of the pharaoh himself. The real artifacts aren’t allowed outside of Egypt anymore. Tutankhamun ruled from 1332 to 1323 B.C. and died at a young age (about 18 or 19). Oct. 1 through March 31. $19.50 for adults, $15 for children and students. IMAG History and Science Center, 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. 243-0043 or theimag.org

2. Frightmare on 78

The annual haunted house returns, and organizers say it’s bigger and scarier than ever. Expect zombies, aliens, killer clowns, horror-movie scenes, a pitch-black maze, a spinning tunnel and lots more. Open every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. $20. Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park, 35 N.E. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 574-4386 or gatormikes.com

3. “Driving Miss Daisy”

Theater comes to Tribby Arts Center for the first time with Florida Rep’s production of Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1987 play, which was later adapted into a 1989 movie starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman. The story follows the growing friendship between an elderly, sharp-tongued white woman and the thoughtful Black man she hires to drive her around. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. $55. Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., south Fort Myers. 415-5667 or TribbyArtsCenter.com

4. Roar Offshore

The powerboat racing championships return to Fort Myers Beach for three days. The event includes racing in different race classes, a boat parade, live entertainment, a street party and a “race village” where spectators can check out the boats up close and meet the racers. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8. Free. The race can be seen from the beach. The course travels offshore between Junkanoo on the Beach and Best Western Plus. roaroffshore.com

5. Farmer Mike’s Haunted Corn Maze and Fall Festival

Farmer Mike’s gets spooked up with various monsters and ghouls for this eighth annual fest, including haunted and family-friendly corn mazes, a hay maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, ax throwing and more. Every Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-31. The haunted corn maze takes places Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 7-29. Tickets are available online-only. Prices vary. Farmer Mike’s U Pick, 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs. 498-4576 or farmermikesupick.com

MORE THINGS TO DO

Journey tribute: All five members of energetic Journey cover band Odyssey Road sing the classic-rock group’s many hits, from “Separate Ways” to “Don’t Stop Believin’.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. $43-$57. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org

Oktoberfest at Fort Myers Brewing: The brewery celebrates October with four days of live bands, food truck rallies and beer. Saturday’s main event features more than 50 beers rotated throughout the day, five food trucks and music by Slim Gillian (1 p.m.), DJ Nate (4 p.m.) and The Freecoasters (7 p.m.). Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6-9. Free. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Fort Myers Brewing Co., 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Unit 28, south Fort Myers. 313-6576 or fmbrew.com

LOOKING AHEAD:

“A Chorus Line”: Broadway Palm brings this “singular sensation” back to its main stage. The classic musical captures the tension and ambitions of a Broadway chorus audition. Oct. 7-Nov. 12. $55-$85. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com

“Route 66” TV show screening: Watch the two episodes of the 1960s TV show “Route 66” filmed in Cape Coral. This fundraiser for the Cape Coral Museum of History includes food, cocktails, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with cocktails and food starting at 6:30 p.m. $20 admission includes food and two drinks. Seating is limited. Cape Coral Museum of History, 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. capecoralmuseum.org/route66

Cattle Baron’s Ball: The 18th annual, cowboy-themed event raises money for the American Cancer Society with live and silent auctions, ax throwing, dinner and country music from the band Whiskey Country and more. 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. $275. Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. acsflcsr.ejoinme.org/leecountycattlebarons

Cape Coral Bike Night: Motorcycles rumble back into downtown Cape for this popular event featuring live music, vendors, beer, food and more. The October musical lineup features Southwest Florida rock acts Smokin’ Aces and Maiden Cane. 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Free. Southeast 47th Terrace, downtown Cape Coral. ccbikenight.com

