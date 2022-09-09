Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Research Center (TFRC) Launches Support Groups, Workshops and New Sensory Board for Special Needs Children and Their Families

Center Also Installs Sensory Wall with Endless Motor Skill and Sensory Exploration Opportunities

Boca Raton, FL – A new one-stop shop for families with special needs is now open in Boca Raton. The Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center (TFRC) recently launched four new support groups specifically designed for special needs kids (ages 3 to 22) and their families. The center additionally just installed a brand new creative sensory wall which offers endless motor skill and sensory exploration opportunities.

Benefits:

The TFRC provides children with varying needs and abilities affordable access to treatment and therapies in order for maximum realization of their developmental, educational, and personal potential.

It equips parents and other caregivers with the necessary information and support to ensure a therapeutic continuum, and provide the education and guidance needed to build stronger families.

The TFRC also offers a significant amount of financial assistance.

New Support Groups:

Pre-K Fine Motor Readiness Group is a fun and motivational way for children ages 3 to 4 to develop age-appropriate fine motor and visual motor skills to prepare for kindergarten. Targeted skills addressed include prewriting skills (imitating and copying lines and shapes); pencil grasp for letter formation; cutting, grasping and hand-manipulation skills; and more.

Social Skills Groups enable children to learn functional skills in a fun, low-pressure environment. Children will learn and practice conversational, friendship and problem-solving skills through fun games, therapeutic activities and play. This group is ideal for kids who may struggle to interact with others, make friends, keep friends, share and/or work together with a group.

Music Therapy Group for kids struggling with anxiety or emotional issues. Music therapy helps improve attending skills, social skills, communication skills and fine motor skills. This class is offered through a partnership with Whole Vibes Music Therapy.

Parenting Workshops designed for parents/caregivers raising a child with autism. Classes are designed to help parents deepen their understanding of planning for their child’s current and future needs, while arming with them with tools, resources and resilience.

All classes take place at the Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center. Registration is required for all support groups. Call or email Aliyah Longhurst, Director of the TFRC at 561.852.5099 or AliyahL@ralesjfs.org, or visit www.RalesJFS.org.

About the Therapy & Family Resource Center

The Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center is an expansion of the existing Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS) special needs program. The center services children with special needs from birth to 22 years of age and their families. It offers a variety of therapy options, support groups, classes and workshops for the entire family while professionals help guide families through the journey of raising a special needs child.

The TFRC is located at 21100 Ruth & Baron Coleman Blvd, Boca Raton, on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 8:30am to 8:00pm; Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm; and Sunday, 9:00am to 3:00pm. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Aliyah Longhurst, LMFT, BCBA, Director of the TFRC, at 561-852-3333 or AliyahL@RalesJFS.org.

Learn more at https://ralesjfs.org/services/center_for_families_children/tfrc/.

About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services

For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org or email info@ralesjfs.org.