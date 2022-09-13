The Treasure Coast’s Premier Food and Spirits Festival Is Becoming Bigger and Brighter
Big Taste of Martin County Returns October 11 to Atlantic Aviation
Stuart, FL – The Big Taste of Martin County is presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, as an annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation located at 2501 SE Aviation Way.
The premier food and spirits event returns in-person and bigger than ever, guests will enjoy
culinary treats from local restaurants, craft breweries, and taste and sample spirits culminating
in an event like no other for a good cause. This year’s theme is Giving Kids a Brighter Future.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase VIP tables of four people including early access to
the event beginning at 5pm, receive a goodie bag, and extra raffle tickets. VIP tables are limited
so advance purchase is encouraged. This exclusive catered VIP party will include tastings, a
silent auction, and guests will participate in the voting process to select their favorite menu
items from area restaurants.
The community will come together for an evening of fun, food, spirits, music and more at the
“Big Taste.” It will feature delicious foods from local restaurants, featuring appetizers, main
dishes, and desserts. Guests will experience an array of craft beer from local breweries such as
Hop Life, Islamorada Beer Co. & Sailfish Brewing Co., Motorworks Brewing Co., and more. Get a
taste and sampling of wines, liquor, and food from more than twenty restaurants of all cuisines
throughout and surrounding Martin County. From the new Hudson’s on the River, The Hanger,
and Kork, to Kyle G’s, Conchy Joe’s Seafood, The Dolphin Bar & Shrimp House, Ellie’s Downtown
Deli to name a few. There will be so much to enjoy in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Guests
will also enjoy a chance to win fabulous prizes in the raffle! The online auction opens October 3
through October 11 and will include incredible trips and experiences.
“This year’s Big Taste of Martin County event is shaping up to be our biggest event ever. As the
premier event for Big Brothers Big Sisters, this is an opportunity for us to share our mission with
the community and provide insight into our evolving approach to youth mentoring” said Yvette
Flores, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Sponsors Include: Publix Super Markets, Rehmann, Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney, Morgan
Stanley, Go Electric, Macy’s, All Area Roofing & Construction, Inc., Southern Eagle, Sunbelt, First
Horizon, Bayview Construction, Accelerated Business Solutions, FPL, and Terrance Riley
Irrigation.
Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are $55 and after September 15th, tickets will be $60 for general
admission, and guests wanting to buy tickets on the day of the event, will pay $70 at the door.
Reserved VIP tables will also be available. Guests may purchase VIP tables for $400. VIP tables
include exclusive early entrance access for four people to our VIP Party with catered tastings
from 5-6pm, a reserved table with four chairs, two drinks tickets, bonus raffle items, and a
complimentary gift bag. VIP table includes four tickets, a complimentary gift bag, and bonus
raffle tickets. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at http://mentorbig.org/events,
visit http://bigtaste.givesmart.com or TEXT Big Taste to76278.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties:
BBBS provides children facing adversity aged 6-17 with volunteer mentors who serve as positive
role models. Since 1986 the organization has provided mentors to children in Martin County
and since July 2010 in Palm Beach County. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA)
recognized the Martin County organization in 2007 as one of the thirty-five best performing
agencies nationwide. Visit www.mentorbig.org to learn more.
Calendar Listing:
5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022- Big Brothers Big Sisters-Big Taste of Martin County
at Atlantic Aviation. This event brings the community together for an evening of fun, food,
spirits craft beer, desserts, music, and more for a good cause. Tickets are $55 until September
15, then $60 and $70 at the door, VIP Tables of four $400. For more information visit:
http://mentorbig.org/events or TEXT BigTaste to 76278.