The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off 

Joan Parker, Holly Holden and Susan Cushing

Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”

to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.

West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.

The “The Paradise Ball” is scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago Club. The historic landmark home was selected for the White Tie Event due to its original owner, Marjorie Merriweather Post, who purchased the land and constructed her residence in 1922, the same year that The Salvation Army located its offices in Palm Beach, Florida.

Apart from Libby Pataki, former First Lady of New York, bestselling author, Allison Pataki, attended the reception and read a passage from her recent novel “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie M. Post.” Additional guests included Holly Holden, Chair, Farley Rentschler, Junior Chair of the Ball, and many other Palm Beach residents, Majors Chip and Leisa Hall, Area Commanders of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County were also in attendance.

“Marjorie Merriweather Post lived her life in service to others,” said Allison Pataki. “During the Great Depression, Post locked up her priceless jewels and threw herself into opening and running the Marjorie Post Hutton Canteen in partnership with The Salvation Army, whereby she fed thousands of hungry New Yorkers each day. As Post was also the consummate hostess, the “Paradise Ball,” would be just the sort of gathering that Post could have supported with her unrivaled enthusiasm and generosity. It will be an opportunity to serve others,” continued Pataki, “to gather with friends new and old, and to come together as a community to make the world a better place.”

“How fortunate we are to celebrate a century of the devoted service of the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County,” said Holly Holden. The White Tie “Paradise Ball” will have a festive theme of pink and will radiate merriment, and embrace a time of old-world graciousness, where charm, and politeness were a way of life. As The Salvation Army was founded in London in l865, Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill (Blenheim Palace) and Her Grace, The Duchess of Rutland (Belvoir Castle) in England, have graciously agreed to be Honorary Chairs.” In total agreement, Rentschler said “I think after everything that everyone’s gone through in the past two years it will be quite a joy to have something so glamorous as a white tie party to look forward to!”

