The Fuller Center Wee Dream Ball Announced

– TheFuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. Event co-chairs are Rosa Agentis Feeney and Karen Foreman along with Special Honoree Gail Wasserman.

The Wee Dream Ball will be a winter wonderland featuring live entertainment, dueling pianos, dancing, a luxurious live auction, delicious cuisine, and heartwarming stories from members of the Fuller Center community. Tickets are $350 each.

“Come see what’s dueling! This year’s event is sure to delight all who attend,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “Funds raised at the Wee Dream Ball play a crucial role in supporting our hardworking families and their children.”

Thank you to Educate Sponsors Karen & Jay Foreman, Christine E. Lynn & E. M. Lynn Foundation, Jo Ann & Philip Procacci, Publix Super Markets Charities, Sam and Simone Spiegel Family Foundation, and Schmidt Family Foundation; Empower Sponsors CP Group & BRiC – Boca Raton Innovation Campus, Silvana & Barry Halperin, Leslie & David Kantor, and Eda & Cliff Viner; Magazine Sponsor Margaret Mary Shuff & Boca Raton Magazine; Program Book Sponsor Office Depot; Signage Sponsor FastSigns Boca Raton; Signature Cocktail Sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Table Décor Sponsor Gucci Boca Raton; Gift from the Heart Donors Tracy & Rob Louv, Rubin Obstgarten Family Foundation, Sam and Simone Spiegel Family Foundation, Elaine J. Wold; and Table Sponsors Doris & Neil Gillman, Joni & Al Goldberg, and Stacey & Dr. Evan Packer.

The support and belief in the Fuller Center mission allows them to continue embracing, educating, and empowering the hardworking, under-resourced families and children of our community – the essential workers ultimately taking care of us, and the workforce behind the workforce.

Fuller Center and supporters remain steadfast in their commitment to turn the tide of generational, economic inequity and make a positive impact in as many lives as they are able, because they know TOMORROW BEGINS TODAY!

To sponsor the event, purchase tickets, or make a Gift from the Heart donation in support of the Fuller Center, please contact Assistant Director of Philanthropy Alana Lagerström at alagerstrom@fullercenterfl.org or call (561) 391-7274, ext. 134.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, the Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for the more than 900 children (infants through teens) that we serve annually, as well as 600 family members. The Fuller Center reaches families in 20 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as North Broward County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, and home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.