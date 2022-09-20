The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Showcase Their Collection at Arts & Cultural Center Exhibition

Boynton Beach, FL – The Boynton Beach City Library and Public Art Program are proud to present the debut of The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Exhibition at the Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.).

The Quilters Exhibit displays 13 original quilts that showcase a wide array of skills, designs, colors, patterns and history. In addition, techniques such as hand and machine quilting are on display, such as patterns like the Log Cabin, Anvil, Dresden Plate, Double Wedding Ring and more.

For the first time since 1986, the original plaques from the Florida History Quilt, along with current photos, will be on display. This quilt, envisioned by Grace Pruitt, illustrates various aspects of Florida’s rich history. The finished quilt was donated to the City Library and is a documented Florida Heritage Quilt at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee.

Since 1979, the Quilters group has met weekly to pursue their love of the craft and to create work for donation to the Library in support of youth programming. The quilting bee is comprised of new members who have just begun learning how to quilt, alongside long-time members with decades of experience.

Quilters who will be showcased include: Phyllis Schatz, Nancy Gilbert, Barbara Savko, Yvonne Suutari, Donna Newman, Sonia Collins, Lilly Vozzo, Gloria Groch, Linda Allen and more.

The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Exhibition at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center will be open to the public through November 4. Hours of operation are Mon. – Fri. (10 am – 8 pm) and Sat. (9 am – 1 pm.) Admission is complimentary.

All work on loan from the Library is for sale unless otherwise noted; all proceeds are donated to the City library.

About Boynton Arts

#BoyntonArts

BoyntonArts is the new 2022 brand for the Public Art Program of the City of Boynton Beach. BoyntonArts produces the Kinetic Biennial and manages for the Boynton Mural Program and Exhibitions in the Arts & Cultural Center – all with a priority of inclusion and cultural diversity. The appointed Art Advisory Board develops the BoyntonArts programs and approves public art by private owners for the Art in Public Places ordinance.