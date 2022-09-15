THE BOCA RATON ANNOUNCESHIGHLY ANTICIPATED FALL OPENING OF TOWER

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages!

BOCA RATON, Fla. (September 13, 2022) – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.



“Over this past year, we’ve ushered in a new chapter of The Boca Raton, referred to as A New Golden Era,” said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. “Integral to the experience was to create distinct identities for our five luxury hotels, each with its own leadership and amenities. The relaunch of Tower is a meaningful milestone in this evolution. Tower will further define The Boca Raton as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private clubs, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality.”

Tower’s story began in 1969 when it opened as Boca Raton’s tallest building. It still holds that title, giving Tower the sensation of being in a modern-day castle in the clouds, where views stretch on forever. Paying homage to its original pink facade, Tower’s exterior is being refreshed to a light Coastal Pink hue. Restoring the allure of the beloved building is an integral part of its new chapter, as visioned with Jorge Garcia, CEO of architecture firm Garcia Stromberg.

The hotel’s 224 spacious rooms and suites have been fully reimagined by celebrated architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Bright and airy with warm wood accents, each room features sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and coastline. As described by Shawn Sullivan, Partner at Rockwell Group, “We redesigned the rooms with a contemporary coastal feel imbued with a sense of casual luxury to flaunt the spectacular 360-degree views. This meant adding built-in window seating, bleached wood furniture, neutral linen fabrics, fluted feature walls and classic molding.” Rooms and suites will deliver contemporary and flexible configurations, from connecting suites to entire floor takeovers. The customizable accommodations are ideal for multi-generational families and groups of friends. At the height of elegance, a Presidential Suite will offer stunning spaces and added touches such as antique-inspired binoculars by local creators Luxxoptica.



Serving as guides to the best of the best at The Boca Raton and beyond, Tower’s dedicated Butlers will provide a range of services from the practical to the magical. High-touch service will blend with modern technology (and a touch of whimsy) to excite the entire family. For example, young guests enjoying an in-room movie can opt for a cinema snack delivery from one of two Tower Robot Butlers, Johnnie and Ethel, named after the monkey pets of The Boca Raton’s original owner and famed architect Addison Mizner.

On the second floor, Tower Lounge is an exclusive hideaway for hotel guests. Relax, connect, or simply disconnect throughout the day and evening. Enjoy complimentary morning pastries and coffee for breakfast, an assortment of afternoon snacks, and as a special weekend treat, a Sundae Bar creates a sweet social scene for kids of all ages. Opportunities to unwind abound, from a listening lounge with beautifully crafted headphones by premium audio brand Master & Dynamic, an area to partake in a friendly competition of classic games such as chess, and an exclusive book lending library curated in partnership with Assouline.

Other experiential collaborations were designed to provide engaging sensory opportunities, including an NFT art collection curated by Lynn University NFT Museum, which will be on display in Tower’s lobby. View one-of-a-kind original artwork from notable and up-and-coming artists who are transforming the art world through this breakthrough technology.

