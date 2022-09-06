South Florida PBS Health Channel now on Blue Stream 

Miami, FL – South Florida PBS Health Channel is now available on Blue Stream Fiber to residents in Palm Beach County: Channel 17, and Broward and Miami- Dade County: Channel 175.

Created by South Florida PBS, a member station of PBS, the most trusted institution in the United States, the Health Channel is the first TV channel of its kind, offering a uniquely designed concept that connects you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family’s health.

To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, the Health Channel offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

“South Florida PBS Health Channel is thrilled to be part of Blue Stream’s program offerings to the communities of South Florida. This is just one more way to bring vital medical information to the residents of our community,” stated Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO for South Florida PBS.

Currently, the Health Channel can be found on the following channels:

Over-the-Air (Free TV): Channel 2.3; Xfinity: Miami Dade: Channel 201; Broward: Channel 201; Palm Beach County: Channel 205 or 1193; Martin County: Channel 1193; Monroe County: Channel 201 or 1196; Breezeline: Miami Dade: Channel 652; Hotwire: Miami Dade: Channel 634; Palm Beach County: Channel 634; Blue Stream Fiber: Miami Dade: Channel 175; Broward: Channel: 175; Palm Beach County: Channel 17.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida’s history. Leading the way in this global society, SOUTH FLORIDA PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education, and cultural heritage programming, and tells different local stories across a variety of digital media platforms. Some of our award-winning productions include James Patterson’s Kid Stew, Changing Seas, Art Loft, and Your South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org.